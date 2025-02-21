Errant Othello Driver Lucky that Irrigation Canals are Still Empty

What began as a would-be routine traffic stop ended with a woman driving her vehicle into an empty main feeder irrigation canal. Pictured above is the canal she went into, how it looks when it's full.

The woman was driving without taillights near Othello

Around 8:25 PM Thursday night, Adams County Deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle near the intersection of SR 26 and South Billington Road, about 4 miles southeast of Othello.

However, the driver refused to pull over, and ignored the Officers. At that time the ACSO said dense fog made driving conditions difficult and dangerous. They kept following the woman, as she continued through several more intersections without stopping at the signs. She kept heading north.

Finally, after having ignored the Officers behind her for at least five miles, the woman drove through a T-intersection at S. Billington Rd and W. Foley Rd. straight into a deep empty main feeder irrigation canal. Deputies said she kept driving for several hundred yards in the mud until she got stuck. These are the BIG canals that are usually anywhere from 6 to 10 feet deep.

The woman, identified as 32-year-old Graciela C. Silvas of Othello, was arrested on suspicion of Felony Eluding of a Police Vehicle. There was no mention if Officers suspected any driver impairment.

She was fortunate the canals are still empty, it is quite possible she could have drowned in the darkness and cold water if it were full.