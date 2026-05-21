It was a busy Wednesday (May 20) in Adams County following an injury crash just southwest of Othelllo, complicated by a dangerous errant driver.

Motorist Drives Around the Law Enforcement Barricades

Around 12:10 PM the Adams County Sheriff's Office was called to an area near the intersection of West Bench Road and S. Thacker Road, about a two-vehicle head-on crash.

One victim was trapped in the wreckage, and had to be cut out using the Jaws of Life from Adams County Fire District 5 and Othello EMS, the nature of their injuries were not revealed, but they were airlifted by Life Flight to an out-of-area hospital

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The ACSO not only was working the scene, but also laying out a safe landing area for the Life Flight chopper, and were re-routing traffic via detours so they were busy.

As this was happening, an errant driver went around a clearly marked, lit up ACSO Patrol Unit that was obviously blocking the road. Fortunately, he did not cause any issues or compromise safety in the accident zone, but he was promptly stopped and arrested.

The Wayward Driver Was Unlicensed

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Javier Julio-Garcia of Othello, was unlicensed and was arrested on multiple charges. The accident investigation continues.

Video courtesy of the Adams County Sheriff's Office