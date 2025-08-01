Pierce County Epic Car Tow Fail Sends Car Plowing Into Business [VIDEO]

Pierce County Deputies are searching to several people involved in a badly botched towing attempt in University Place Thursday.

It began the day before when a maroon sedan was parked in front an Autozone store, the driver told workers he'd be back to get it, it was not working properly. The car was left around 5:45 PM.

Then much later around 3:45 AM Thursday, a white Honda Pilot with a tow dolly showed up, and the occupants tried to tow the car across the lot. However, due to the tow strap failing, it took until 5:15 AM just to get it across the lot.

Then around 5:50 AM it got dicey.

The presumed owner was seen trying to hook it up again, and tow, only to see the strap fail again, but the car, which was obviously in neutral, begins to speed across the lot while the operator frantically tries to slow it down or get in and hit the brakes.

He failed miserably, and the car slammed into the front entrance of the Pho and Teriyaki restaurant. A third and final attempt ended with the vehicle being wedged along a retention wall and a curb. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Offce:

"The suspects realize it's a total loss at this point, and they leave the car abandoned and flee the scene. University Place Deputies are asking for your help if you know or recognize the white Honda Pilot or female in this case. There is significant damage to the Pho and Teriyaki restaurant, and this is being investigated as a hit-and-run collision."