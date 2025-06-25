Broken Pump Leaves City of Ephrata Nearly High and Dry

It may take a few days, and City officials are urging Ephrata residents to use as little city water as possible.

A pump on one of 3 wells has broken

City Officials said Wednesdaythat Well #3 located on Sagebrush Flats Road, its Western-most well, stopped working due to a broken pump.

Normally, it supplies about 450 gallons per minute, one-third of the city supply. Water quality remains normal, but residents are urged to use as little as possible. The City says to avoid watering lawns, run dishwashers only when full, and find other ways to cut usage.

Without conservation efforts, Officials said the water supply could become dangerously low, and potentially require mandatory usage limits. They hope to have the pump repaired at least within a few days and operating normally.