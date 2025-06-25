Broken Pump Leaves City of Ephrata Nearly High and Dry

Broken Pump Leaves City of Ephrata Nearly High and Dry

Getty Images

It may take a few days, and City officials are urging Ephrata residents to use as little city water as possible.

   A pump on one of 3 wells has broken

City Officials said Wednesdaythat  Well #3 located on Sagebrush Flats Road, its Western-most well, stopped working due to a broken pump.

Normally, it supplies about 450 gallons per minute, one-third of the city supply. Water quality remains normal, but residents are urged to use as little as possible. The City says to avoid watering lawns, run dishwashers only when full, and find other ways to cut usage.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Without conservation efforts, Officials said the water supply could become dangerously low, and potentially require mandatory usage limits. They hope to have the pump repaired at least within a few days and operating normally.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born

Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.

Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa

 

 

More From 610 KONA