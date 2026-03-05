Ephrata Man Takes A ‘Dump,’ Actually Two Dump Trailers, Gets Caught

Were it not for the sharp eyes of a neighbor, this suspect might have gotten away with the crime.

Ephrata Man Steals 2 Large Dump Trailers, But...

The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports a pair of stolen large dump trailers, both probably worth at lest $10K when they were new, are now back with their rightful owners. Those trailers are not cheap. This image is not one of the actual units, but this was the type stolen. (trailersonline.com)

Trailersonline.com dump trailer Trailersonline.com dump trailer loading...

The saga began a few days ago when a resident in the 9700 block of Road H-Northwest, rural Ephrata noticed a 'new' dump trailer sitting in front of a home nearby, and it matched one he saw reported on Facebook as being stolen.

Get our free mobile app

The poster said the trailer was stolen January 21st from a remote area of Quincy. Grant County Deputies inspected the unit, and found it matched the description. Although it had been repainted, and attempts made to scratch off the ID numbers, they were able to make a positive identification.

Then Another Set of Eyes Helped out Deputies.

The GCSO got a call from a resident in the 21000 block of Road A-NE, rural Soap Lake, reporting a stolen drump trailer on his property, and he had a good idea who had taken it. Officers confirmed this one had also been taken from another rural Quincy home. Both trailers were recovered and returned to their rightful owners.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cody Lang, was connected to the theft, was arrested March 4, and is now in the Grant County Jail on 2 counts each of Possession and Trafficking of Stolen Property (four counts in all).