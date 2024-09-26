Ephrata Man Facing Child Photographic Porn Charges

Grant County Sheriff's Deputies and Quincy Police say they've arrested a 52-year-old man in connection with possession of child pornography.

The man was arrested Wednesday

The investigation into the suspect started after Quincy Police received a tip back in August, during an internet crimes against children situation.

Jeremy B. Burge became the subject of the investigation, and via a search warrant, authorities were able to search his online Google account, where they found images of child sexual abuse.

Wednesday, they served an arrest warrant at Burge's home at 2480 Basin Street Southwest #10 in Quincy.

He is now facing suspicion of six counts of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and he's now in the Grant County jail. Officials urge anyone who may have additional information to report it to the GCSO, (509)-754-2011.