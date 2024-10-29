According to the EPA, who is partnering with a philanthropetic organization, poorer disadvantaged ethnic groups and communities suffer worse from climate change.

EPA to announce $350,000 grant program

The EPA is partnering with Philanthropy Northwest, will divide the $40 million into a series of grants. According to the EPA:

"As the climate changes, some communities are particularly vulnerable to increasing wildfires, heat waves, drought and flooding that affect food supply, public health, housing and local economies.

The combination of environmental risks and social inequities can create a disproportionate impact on some communities that hinders optimal health.

Through its Thriving Communities grants program, Philanthropy Northwest will fund community-led projects that support the just treatment and meaningful involvement of all people in shaping the places where they live, work and play."

The EPA says applications for the grants are being taken now, projects that they say would qualify for the grand money include efforts in water cleanup, environmental cleanup, increasing access to quality nutrition, green job training, and something they called "youth programming."

The grants will go to organizations in WA, OR, Idaho, and Alaska.

The EPA will make the formal announcement about the program later this week.

