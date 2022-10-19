EPA Sends $36 Million for Puget Sound Cleanup–Where’s WA State?

For a number of years Puget Sound has been plagued by sewage and other pollutants leaked, dumped, or seeping into its waters, but Gov. Inslee and the state have done little about it.

EPA grants $36 million for Puget Sound cleanup

According to information released by Bill Dunbar of the EPA's Region 10 (Pacific Northwest) $36 million dollars is being released to help native tribes and other groups try to clean up at least some of the mess.

According to Dunbar:

"The Northwest office of the Environmental Protection Agency announced today that it is providing over $36 million in grant funds to state, local, Tribal, and federal partners for Puget Sound recovery and conservation efforts."

For some time, a combination of aging or badly maintained wastewater treatment plants, lack of oversight, and other factors have resulted in pollutants, including even raw sewage, being dumped into the Sound. According to reports, including even one from the Seattle Times as far back as 2017, the state has done little to nothing to address the problem.

Meanwhile, Gov. Inslee and the Department of Ecology have pursued farms and dairies around the state for alleged pollution. And, Inslee has wanted the Snake River dams removed because he claims they're killing off salmon runs that ultimately affect orcas and other life in Puget Sound---which is quite the stretch.

The money will be split up this way, according to the release:

"$8.5 million to the Puget Sound Partnership. The Puget Sound Partnership will also receive $900,000 in BIL funding

$7.0 million to 19 federally recognized tribes, the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission, Skagit River System Cooperative and Point no Point Treaty Council

$7.2 million to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and Washington Department of Natural Resources for habitat recovery

$5.7 million to the Department of Ecology for stormwater work, including transportation runoff

$4.5 million to Washington Department of Health for shellfish restoration and pathogen reduction

$3.3 million in BIL funding for federal science through Interagency Agreements with NOAA, USGS, USFS and DOE"