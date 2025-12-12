Entire WA Town Evacuated Due to Atmospheric River Flooding

A similar flood happened in 2021, and now Sumas, WA is again being evacuated.

Flood waters reach 15 feet in places

US Coast Guard helicopters were used to help pluck some residents from homes in Sumas, population just under 1,600, located right on the Canadian border in Whatcom County. (where Bellingham is located)

Hundreds of areas are suffering from the atmospheric river rain and floods, but this entire town was asked to leave, and did.

Get our free mobile app

The Nooksack River blasted over its banks and powered into the town Thursday morning Some officials said in parts of town near the main drag, the water was "chest deep."

Officials had asked people late Wednesday night to evacuate, prior to the water, Officials say everyone is largely accounted for, although the water began to recede Thursday evening, most roads still had anywhere from a few inches to a foot left covering most roads.

Authorities have not yet released any damage totals. The image in our story is from a WSDOT traffic cam looking down over the town, showing water.