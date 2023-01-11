Enough is Enough? Milton-Freewater Closes Park Over Vandalism

A popular park in Milton Freewater, OR is closed 'for good', or at least for some time.

Vandalism, graffiti, and other issues

Marie Dorian Park, which is just south of town, and alongside the Walla Walla River, has been padlocked and closed to the public. The City of Milton Freewater posted this message on its Facebook page Wednesday, which read in part:

"EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY MARIE DORIAN PARK LOCATED AT 82535 COUSE CREEK ROAD WILL BE CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

Due to ongoing vandalism, littering and recurring damage to the park we have been left with no other choice for the time being."

The part is a popular venue especially because it's right next to the river. But now, it's off-limits.

The area has had a growing problem with vandalism and gang graffiti, the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported last August at least five significant graffiti reports were taken by police in a one-week period alone.

There are four other public parks in Milton-Freewater, but none of them are as close to the river as Dorian. This closure is not just a "stay away" order, gates are padlocked, and other deterrents have been placed to make it harder for people to try to get in.

No word on how long the City plans to keep it closed.