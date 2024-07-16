Engine Failure Sends Small Plane Down in Field Near Ritzville

It takes skill to deadstick land an airplane (without any power). It takes even more skill to do it in a plowed field.

A small private plane goes down near Ritzville Monday

Mid-morning Monday, Adams County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a plowed farmer's field near Ritvzille after this plane made an emergency landing.

The aircraft, with just the pilot on board, was flying from Spokane to Yakima when it experienced engine failure while over Adams County. The pilot was able to execute an emergency landing about a mile south of Pru Field, which is the Ritzville Airport.

It's likely the pilot overshot the airfield by design, without power, you can't properly set up for a landing.

The pilot emerged unhurt, and virtually no damage was sustained by the plane other than a slightly bent propeller. The FAA and NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) were notified per standard procedure and will investigate.

Get our free mobile app

It's hard to land a plane with no engine, and even harder to do it in a plowed field. The pilot showed off some skills!