EMS, Police Find Man With Gunshot Wound, Dies at Hospital

3700 block of West 4th Ave. where man was found (Google street view) 3700 block of West 4th Ave. where man was found (Google street view) loading...

What began as a call to assist Kennewick EMS (Emergency Medical Services) has turned into a homicide investigation.

Man found unconscious with a gunshot wound

Wednesday Kennewick Police responded to a report of an unconscious man in the 3700 block of West 4th Ave. There are several apartment complexes in that area. KPD did not specify which one or where the victim was located, but it began as a call to assist EMS. The specific time of the call was not given.

EMS called KPD because the man was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Get our free mobile app

The man was taken to an area hospital, and Thursday, September 22nd, Sergeant Christopher Littrell of the KPD reported the man died as a result of his wounds.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide

Littrell says it's now a homicide investigation, anyone who may have information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential. No other information has been released.