Running Emergency Barricades in WA? Fines-Penalties to Go Up

Unlike Taxes, Some Laws Are Proposed Because of an Issue

We didn't see the degree of devastation like on the west side from weather this winter, but apparently a lot of west side drivers chose to bypass emergency barricades--even driving through standing water on roads.

GOP House Rep Joshua Penner of Orting, WA saw his bill unanimously pass the State House. Penner's bill would greatly increase fines and penalties for drivers who bypass emergency barricades and road closures.

According to testimony and information related to the bill, emergency and rescue crews had to rescue a number of drivers in various areas of the west side who became stranded after driving past these barriers.

Many of them drove through standing water on roads thinking they could make it across. The bill heads to the Senate for further consideration, and could possibly make running such barricades a misdemeanor.