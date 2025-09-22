20-Year-Old Driver Jailed for 120 MPH With No Lights on I-90

A 20-year-old man is facing a lot of charges following his ill-advised decision to outrun a Grant County Deputy Friday night.

The man tried to drive without headlights

A GCSO Deputy noticed a high-performance Mustang blacked out near Moses Lake, (lights almost all off) and decided to pull the driver over, but they sped off.

The Mustang entered I-90 from the Dodson Road Exit area, and the driver sped up to 120 MPH without any headlights before finally pulling over after spike strips from MLPD blew out his tires.

The driver, Jordan Wheeler, was taken into custody and is facing at least four charges, including driving on a suspended license.

A juvenile passenger with Wheeler was not hurt and was released to parental custody.