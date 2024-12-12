Ellensburg Man Jailed After Crash, Said He Wanted to Go “300 MPH”

An Ellensburg man made a court appearance this week, following a bizarre crash last Saturday.

Ellensburg Police release information this week

Authorities have released some information this week about 30-year-old Casey Stuart Dunn, who ran into another car on University Way in Ellensburg around 6 AM.

According to the report and the Daily Record News, Dunn told Officers he did it because he wanted to go 300 MPH.

He also told Officers, after he was found sitting on a sidewalk, relatively unhurt, that “I hit him on the passenger side to make sure he didn’t die.” He was referring to the driver of the other car, who had to be extricated from his car, and is being treated at Harborview Medical Center for a lacerated kidney.

Dunn made a number of strange statements about his driving behavior, allegedly telling Officers his name was "Casey, Zeus, God," and when asked why he was driving so fast:

“Because I need you guys to understand that 300, OK, 300 divided by one, OK, is 300; 300 divided by 100 is three. The holy trinity exists in me.

Dunn, according to the Police affidavit, had been speeding up and down University Way prior to the crash. Police said he did not have a valid driver's license, and he was seen blowing through red lights prior to the crash.

He was scheduled for a court hearing that was moved back a day, because his defense attorney said he was meeting with a mental health specialist.

The investigation continues. Damage to some light poles and other property potentially linked to his driving has also been found.