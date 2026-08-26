Law enforcement agencies talk a lot, and don't stop pursuing suspects.

Ellensburg Car Theft Suspect Snagged in Seattle Sting Operation

A 20-year-old man was caught by Seattle Police during a sting operation that was not related to charges he was facing in Kittitas County.

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May 30, Jose Cortez Aguayo and an accomplice were being pursued in a stolen vehicle on I-90, when their journey was waylaid by spike strips from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.

One Suspect Got Away, the Other Was Captured

The suspects fled the scene toward the Yakima River, one was caught, but Aguayo escaped. Now, he's in the King County Jail after having been caught in what the KCSO Sheriff's Offce said was a Seattle PD sting operation. Aguayo is now being held on $500K bond related to a robbery charge.

He's also now facing a $500,000 bond for vehicle theft, felony eluding, assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and other charges. The other suspect in the May 30th incident is facing the same charges.

No word on when he will be extradited to Kittitas County.