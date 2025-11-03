WDFW Looks for Poacher Who Killed Bull Elk Near Sherman Pass

Illegal poaching, depending on the animal, can land the suspect in jail.

WDFW looking for who killed a large bull elk near Sherman Pass

The carcass was discovered not long ago, the WDFW estimates the animal was killed around October 1st.

Get our free mobile app

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Officials are looking for any leads to catch the person, or persons, who illegally killed the large bull elk in Ferry County, in remote north central WA.

The animal's head and backstraps were taken, the rest of the elk, including the meat, estimated to be around 600 lbs at least, was left to rot.

Backstraps are the leanest meat on an elk, prized for their taste, which is less 'gamey' than the rest of the animal. If convicted, a suspect can get up to $7,000 in fines and jail time.

WDFW and authorities recently sent a poacher who was trafficking in illegal elk meat to jail for 14 days, plus monitoring afterward.

Anyone who may have information, says WDFW, can anonymously report it (if they wish) by calling 360-902-2936, and tips can be reported online by clicking here.