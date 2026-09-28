Somebody senselessly killed the elk

WDFW Offers Reward for Killing, Slaughtering Elk

Rock Lake is about 23 miles southeast of Sprague, WA in NW Whitman County, and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Officials are searching the area, looking for evidence related to the illegal killing of an elk.

WDFW says, via the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, the elk was likely killed sometime around September 21st or 22nd, it was found in roadside brush near Miller Home Place Road by the lake.

WDFW Says the Animal was Deboned, Then What?

The animal had its meat stripped off, like a hunter would do after a legal kill. However, whoever killed the animal left the meat in a pile, along with the carcass, in some brush alongside the road.

Sources say WDFW described the killing as senseless, and a reward is being offered for any information leading to the identifying and contacting the person or persons responsible. Via the WCSO, here's the contact information:

WDFW Officer Grant Silver

509-336-5804

grant.silver@dfw.wa.gov

Hunters who pursue and kill elk without proper hunting licenses can face significant charges in WA state.