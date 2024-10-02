Elderly Ephrata Woman Seriously Hurt in Attack by 6 Dogs

Authorities have not yet revealed the circumstances of the attack.

Elderly woman seriously hurt by dogs early Tuesday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports around 7 AM they responded to a call about a 67-year-old woman being attacked by six dogs.

A neighbor called 911 to say they heard the woman shrieking in the 8000 block of Road 10 NW, about two miles southwest of town.

Following the attack, the neighbor drove the woman home, and EMTs arrived and began to treat her severe injuries. She was then taken to Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata, no update on her condition was released.

The dog owner, who lives nearby, has already surrendered the animals to authorities, they're on a 10-day hold with Grant County Animal Outreach.

The six dogs were said to be, according to authorities, either pit bull or pit bull mix breeds.