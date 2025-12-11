65-Year-Old Man Gets 24 Years for Threatening Wife, Burning Down WA Home

The Spokane County Prosecutors Office released information about a shocking assault and arson.

65-year-old man gets prison, 24 years

Timothy King of Chattaroy, which is 19 miles north of Spokane, will remain in prison til he is likely 89. In March of 2024, his wife awoke to him acting erratically, and threatening her.

He smashed her phone with a screwdriver, and threatened her when she tried to leave. He kept her from going, but then he exited and she was able to flee. Later, returning from a nearby grocery with a friend, she found their trailer home in the Chattaroy park was smoldering.

King had set fire to it, then left. Fire crews and EMS who responded reported gunfire, and King pointed a firearm at a Fire Official. He was arrested without incident, and December 5th was sentenced. He'd been convicted on 15 of 18 felony charges including the threats, assault, arson and others.

The original sentence was 144 months, but an additional 144 were added because of what are known as enhancers. These are actions or behaviors that elevate a crime beyond its standard sentencing range. They included shooting at fire and EMS workers.