Early Morning DV Assault in Kennewick Leaves Victim Battered

Around 4 AM Wednesday morning, Kennewick Police were alerted about a Domestic Violence assault happening near North Yelm St. and West Bruneau Ave.

The suspect had fled the scene before Police arrived

Kennewick Officers were able to locate and contact the victim, who was at an area hospital with DV-consistent injuries.

The suspect, identified as 26 year old Alexis Robledo-Sanchez, violated a not-contact order and also committed two felonies, 2nd Degree Assault and Unlawful Imprisonment.

Richland Police were able to assist in locating and arresting Sanchez, after he had fled the scene. He's now in the Benton County Jail.