Large E. WA Farm Mangement Company Dumps 283 Workers

According to a WARN Alert from WA State Employment Security, a large Eastern WA ag management and consulting firm is going to shed a lot of jobs.

NWFM is said to be dropping 283 workers in November.

Founded in 2018, NWFM offers, according to their website, " NWFM team has the ability to couple seasoned farm management and cooperative buying power with boutique hometown service that allows for unmatched nimbleness in business."

No details or other information was released other than the WARN Alert. A check of their website shows about a 20-person core team for its operations. No information was listed as to who the 283 workers are.

The WARN Alert said the 'separations' were to begin at least by November 15th of this year. No information was given if the company itself was closing. However, the WARN Alert says the layoffs are "permanent."

By law, any WA State business that employs 100 or more workers must report all layoffs or worker cutbacks to Employment Security, and they generate a WARN Alert (Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification).