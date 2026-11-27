A Domestic Violence suspect tried a strange, and unsuccessful way to escape Officers.

Late Thanksgiving Evening Chase Leads to Irrigation Canal

The Benton County Sheriff's Office didn't give the exact location, but they were called to assist with Richland Police, who were pursuing a DV suspect, the incident possibly involved a firearm.

After pursuing him for some time, the suspect tried a novel but less than fruitful way of eluding.

The Suspect Tried to Driver Through a Canal

It's unclear if the suspect was trying to drive through or 'jump' the canal to elude Officers, but he ended up disabling his SUV, and then fled on foot. He tried to cross the highway in his effort to escape, but traffic slowed his progress.

Deputies, along with RPD, Pasco Police, and the Washington State Patrol eventually caught up to him, and he was arrested on multiple charges.

No injuries reported in the incident.