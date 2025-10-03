Armed, Dangerous DV Suspect Chased Through Rural WA Woods

The Klickitat County Sheriff's Department and WSP have now released information about a violent DV suspect who was chased for hours through dense woods near Lyle, WA.

The man violently assaulted a woman in her home, then fled

Monday evening, KCSO Deputies were called to a home near rural Lyle, WA, in Klickitat County. The location is on the WA side of the Columbia, about 25 miles east of Hood River OR on the Oregon side.

Deputies learned the suspect was armed with a 9 MM pistol, threw the victim to the ground, assaulted and threatened to kill her. He then left. The victim and a small boy had locked themselves in the home in case he returned. The suspect had threatened to do so and said he would shoot it out with Police. The search began, lasting several hours.

Officers later located his empty vehicle a few miles away, and then using night vision and infrared on a drone and with ground Officers, they were able to locate him a few hundred yards from the victim's home.

KCSO, WSP Troopers, SWAT and other Officers surrounded the suspect in the dark, but he initially hit behind a tree and refused to give up. Finally, realizing he was not going to escape, he gave up without incident.

Officers said he was trying to work his way back to the victim's home. The suspect, 28-year-old Jacob Richman, is in the Klickitat County Jail facing at least six charges related to the incident.