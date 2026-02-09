Spokane DV Suspect Desperately Tries Fleeing Deputies In Frigid Spokane River

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has now released some images of a January 31st. pursuit and capture of a Domestic Violence suspect who tried to escape using the Spokane River.

The Man Fled Deputies After Forcing Victim Into His Vehicle

Around 9:55 AM, the day before, Deputies responded to a call in the 15800 block of E. Indiana Ave. in the Spokane Valley.

The suspect had forcibly pulled the female victim from her sister's car a few blocks away, dragged her to his F-150 truck and drove away, while threatening her. The woman later told Deputies she didn't resist because previously he'd assaulted her.

However, the woman was able to open the passenger door and jump while the truck had slowed later, and she escaped. Officers were able to file charges, and the next day, the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Korey M. Scott, was located in a business parking lot, but his truck was unoccupied.

Deputies, acting on a witness account, began to search the Centennial Trail area, and located Scott, near the Spokane River. He then waded out into the water, but as he began to drift away in the current, realized he'd made a seriously bad choice.

Scott is circled in red in the pictures.

He clung to a rock, before finally being convinced to climb to shore where he was arrested. Besides the active new charges of Kidnapping 1st Degree (DV), Felony Harassment (DV), and Assault 4th Degree (DV), Scott has other previous charges according to the SCSO:

(a) "Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC) Escape Community Custody Hold for his arrest (original charge: Burglary)."