Double Fatal Shooting North of Prosser Labeled DV By Deputies

The area of the shooting was a few miles north of North Prosser and Whitstran in Benton County.

Deputies respond to reports of gunfire

Around 5:34 PM Saturday Benton County Deputies were called to a location near North Rockrock and West Evans Road, initially about a vehicle collision report.

The caller told them they heard verbal arguing and then gunfire. When they arrived at the location, along with EMS units, they discovered two people deceased at the scene, and they knew each other.

The BCSO says it was a domestic dispute that tragically ended with both persons being killed. They said it appeared to be an isolated incident between the two, the Benton County Major Crimes Unit processed the scene, no other information has yet been released.

Get our free mobile app

The BCSO says more information will be released to the public, per the investigation, and there's no threat to the public.