Kennewick DV Call Leads to Separate Robbery Suspects Arrest

Kennewick Police ended up nabbing some robbery suspects while answering a Domestic Violence call.

Late Saturday night call leads to another suspect vehicle

Around 10:51 PM Police responded to a Domestic Violence call in the area of West 15th and Vancouver, and found out the suspect has hit his wife, popped tires on her vehicle and tried to stab her. After securing the perimeter, Police finally arrested Horacio Busto without incident on multiple charges.

While answering this call Officers noticed a nearby vehicle that matched the description of a robbery vehicle from earlier in the evening.

The perimeter was expanded and Officers were able to enter and search the home. Multiple persons were inside the home, and Police were able to locate evidence linking two of them to an earlier robbery. Diego Guerra and Abel Mussie were booked into the Benton County Jail on multiple charges.

The investigation continues.