‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Charger Gets Airborne, Slams West Richland Pole
Perhaps shades of the old TV show Dukes of Hazzard?
West Richland Police say Dodge Charger slams hydrant pole
West Richland Police over the weekend had an encounter with a wild drunk driver. Presumably overnight Saturday into Sunday, based on the release of the report, an orange Dodge Charger was traveling at a high rate of speed near West Richland, when it caught some air, then slammed into this pole protecting a fire hydrant.
The driver, whose name was not released, then attempted to drive away despite damage but they were quickly captured, and charged with DUI.
The driver was not hurt.
