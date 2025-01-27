‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Charger Gets Airborne, Slams West Richland Pole

Airborne driver hits pole (WRPD) Airborne driver hits pole (WRPD) loading...

Perhaps shades of the old TV show Dukes of Hazzard?

West Richland Police say Dodge Charger slams hydrant pole

West Richland Police over the weekend had an encounter with a wild drunk driver. Presumably overnight Saturday into Sunday, based on the release of the report, an orange Dodge Charger was traveling at a high rate of speed near West Richland, when it caught some air, then slammed into this pole protecting a fire hydrant.

The driver, whose name was not released, then attempted to drive away despite damage but they were quickly captured, and charged with DUI.

The driver was not hurt.