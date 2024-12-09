DUI’s, Icy Roads, Keep Benton County Deputies Busy with Crashes

Freezing fog in the Columbia Basin kept law enforcement Officers busy with some Monday morning crashes, as did DUI cases.

Icy roads send a vehicle on it's roof

Early Monday morning, Benton County Deputies responded to a one-vehicle rollover on Locust Grove Road around 7:05 AM. Fortunately, the driver was not hurt, but BCSO investigators say excessive speed for the icy conditions caused the crash.

Deputies noted the vehicle was traveling uphill when it slid on the icy road.

Earlier, late Sunday night, Officers were dispatched to a report of a rollover crash in the area of Jump Off Joe and Owens Road in the Finley area. A short time later the drive and sole occupant of that vehicle was spotted walking along Owens Road.

After contacting them, it was determined they were driving under the influence and booked for DUI.