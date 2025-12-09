Spokane DUI Suspect Flees, Said He Didn’t Want Detox in Jail

A traffic stop turned into a foot chase because the suspect was afraid of jail.

The suspect ditched his companion and fled

Saturday night, Spokane County Deputies were on patrol around 9:40 PM when they saw a Chevy Equinox swerving back and forth across the road, and it didn't have a legally-mandated front license plate.

The vehicle was traveling east on Broadway, near North University Road in the valley. The driver, identified as 46-year-old Kenneth W. McBride, did pull over when the Officers turned on their lights.

But as they approached, McBride sped off and began to drive aggressively, and Officers, using caution, terminated the pursuit after McBride turned north onto Pines Road.

Deputies and other Officers flooded the area searching for the suspect, and they located the empty Chevy at Valley Hospital. McBride had stopped and fled on foot, hit passenger went into the medical facility. The suspect was eventually located near Pines and Nora Ave. and after a foot chase, McBride gave up.

He told Officers he knew he was not going to be able to 'leave' following the pursuit, but said he was afraid of jail because he didn't want to go through detox while incarcerated.

McBride had several previous outstanding driving-related felony warrants and according to the SCSO now faces more charges including:

"Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle, DUI, Resisting Arrest, Driving While Suspended/Revoked 2nd Degree."