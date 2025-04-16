DUI Power Pole Crash Ends with Car on Othello Railroad Tracks

A crash Tuesday evening ended with the driver's vehicle sitting on railroad tracks just west of Othello.

27-year-old intoxicated man hits a power pole

Around 9:20 PM Adams County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 600 block of South Thacker Road, about a mile west of the Othello city center.

They found a sedan driven by 27-year-old Jose Luis Jimenez-Faris of Othello sitting on railroad tracks. Faris had lost control of his car, slammed into a power pole, then finally coming to a stop on the widely-used north-south railway.

Get our free mobile app

Based on injuries sustained by his passengers and because Deputies said he was likely inebriated, he is facing DUI and Vehicular Assault Charges. The passengers were taken to an area hospital.

DUI crash (ACSO) DUI crash (ACSO) loading...

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)