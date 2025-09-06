Richland Police Apprehend 2 DUI Drives, One Rolls and Takes Out Light Pole

Richland Police Apprehend 2 DUI Drives, One Rolls and Takes Out Light Pole

Richland PD media release image

Richland Police were busy Friday afternoon with a pair of DUI crashes.

   Officers find a car upside down after hitting a pole

Around 4:30PM Richland Officers were called to an area near Bermuda Road and Majestic Lane, and found a vehicle on its top.

Investigators said the vehicle had left the road, sped about 200 feet down the sidewalk before hitting and knocking over a light pole, then hitting some landscaping rocks, and a fence before flipping.

Richland PD media release
loading...

Police quickly figured out the driver was impaired and was booked into jail.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

About the same time, other Officers were called to a stop-sign intersection near the Ben Franklin Transit headquarters on Columbia Park Trail. Witnesses said the driver knocked over the sign then fled, but was later located and arrested by a Pasco Police Officer. They were also booked into jail.

Fortunately, no other drivers or pedestrians were hurt in these incidents.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
Categories: Crime, Tri-Cities News

More From 610 KONA