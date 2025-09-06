Richland Police Apprehend 2 DUI Drives, One Rolls and Takes Out Light Pole
Richland Police were busy Friday afternoon with a pair of DUI crashes.
Officers find a car upside down after hitting a pole
Around 4:30PM Richland Officers were called to an area near Bermuda Road and Majestic Lane, and found a vehicle on its top.
Investigators said the vehicle had left the road, sped about 200 feet down the sidewalk before hitting and knocking over a light pole, then hitting some landscaping rocks, and a fence before flipping.
Police quickly figured out the driver was impaired and was booked into jail.
About the same time, other Officers were called to a stop-sign intersection near the Ben Franklin Transit headquarters on Columbia Park Trail. Witnesses said the driver knocked over the sign then fled, but was later located and arrested by a Pasco Police Officer. They were also booked into jail.
Fortunately, no other drivers or pedestrians were hurt in these incidents.