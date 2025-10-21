Spokane Rollover Crash Driver Tells Deputies “I’m Drunk, Arrest Me”

Quite often, DUI suspects-whether they've been in a crash or not-try to argue with Law Enforcement. Not this guy.

Spokane man flips car into a yard early Saturday morning

Around 2:20 AM, Spokane County Deputies were called to a home in the 300 block of West Cascade Way, in north central Spokane.

The 911 caller who reported the crash told the dispatcher she'd heard a very loud crash, and believed a car was upside down in her neighbor's yard. When Deputies arrived, they found the suspect, 22-year-old Eric R. Gallagher, sitting on the ground next to his badly damaged Volkswagen Rabbit.

The SCSO says Gallagher was cooperative, and reportedly told the Officers, "I'm Drunk, you can arrest me, man!"

Get our free mobile app

After being medically cleared at an area hospital, he was booked on multiple DUI and crash-related charges. Deputies who administered his breathalyzer test said he blew between .178 and .180, which is over 2.2 times the legal limit.

No one else was injured in the crash.