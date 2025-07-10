Drunk Kennewick Driver Turns Right…Onto Railroad Tracks–Stuck

Early Thursday morning, Kennewick Police located an impaired driver who apparently mistook a set of railroad tracks for a road.

The drive was found down the tracks, stuck

Around 1:15 AM, Police responded to an area near the intersection of North Center Parkway and Gage Boulevard.

They came across a black sedan sitting a short distance down the line, and was stuck.

Police said witnesses reported the woman appeared to be drunk and had asked for help trying to get her car off the tracks. From the location of the car, it appears she mistook the tracks for an intersection, and deliberately turned right, bumped her way down the line before becoming high-centered.

The woman, identified as Natalia Carrillo Deasis, was highly intoxicated. Nearby surveillance video showed that she drove straight down the tracks. She's now in the Benton County Jail, and the car was towed before any trains came by.

