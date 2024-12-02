DUI Driver Slams into Richland Elementary School

Drunk driver slams car into Richland elementary school (RPD) Drunk driver slams car into Richland elementary school (RPD) loading...

An impaired Richland driver was done in by landscaping early Saturday morning, November 30th. This image from RPD shows the damage to the outside wall, and the car high-centered on landscaping during their attempted getaway.



Richland Police responded around 1 AM to the school located at 415 Jadwin Ave. for a report of a car hitting the outside wall.

A caller told 911 the car crashed into the wall, several people were seen jumping out and fleeing. The driver, a 20-year-old male whose name was not released, then tried to drive away, but got high-centered on some landscaping and eventually gave up and ran away.

However, because he got a late 'start,' he was quickly located and captured by Richland Officers. He was found to be driving under the influence and arrested on multiple charges.

RPD investigators said the car hit the rock outside wall hard enough that it left the bumper embedded in the structure. No word on the cost to repair the damage yet.

The crash is still under investigation, and the search for the other people in the car continues.