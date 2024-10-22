DUI Driver Facing Negligent Homicide in Fatal Crash Near Prosser

The driver in a Sunday evening fatal crash just northwest of Prosser is now facing charges.

The driver was found to be under the influence

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Taytum Smiscon-Ohms is facing a count of Vehicular Homicide in the death of her sister.

Sunday evening, around 6 PM, the BCSO says Ohms was driving a vehicle on Wilgus road, near W Johnson Road, about 2 miles northeast of Prosser. The car crashed, and Ohms' sister, 22-year-old Nyrie Smiscon-Ohms was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The BCSO says the investigation revealed Taytum Ohmns was intoxicated during the time of the crash, tests were done after she was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

The Yakima Police Department notified Benton County the car they were in was taken from Yakima without permission and had been reported as stolen. Taytum Ohms is also facing one count of Taking a Motor Vehicle Without Permission.

The investigation continues.