DUI Crash Leaves Kennewick Driver with Broken Femur, More

Broken femurs, the upper leg bone, are usually considered a serious injury.

Kennewick Police respond to serious DUI crash

Just after midnight into Thursday, Kennewick Police were called to the intersection of South Washington St. and 1st. Ave about a two-vehicle crash.

Witnesses told Police they saw a silver Toyota sedan run the red light while traveling on Washington St. before slamming into a pickup truck. Officers found 29-year-old Keanu Ashby in the passenger seat with serious injuries.

Witnesses said initially they thought the driver had fled the scene, the apparently saw someone running from the vehicle. But it turned out Ashby was driving, and the impact knocked him into the passenger seat as he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Ashby suffered a head laceration, and a more serious broken femur (the upper leg bone) and was taken to an area hospital.

Get our free mobile app

The driver of the Ford pickup suffered minor injuries, was treated at an area hosptital and released. Due to his injuries, Ashby was not booked into jail yet, but DUI charges have been filed. The investigation continues.

READ More: Another recent local DUI crash ended with a vehicle on railroad tracks.