Alcohol, Speed, Blamed for Violent Fatal Vancouver Crash

Clark County Deputies say it's the 3rd fatal crash in their jurisdiction over the last 3 weeks.

Wayward drunk driver dies in violent crash

Around 4:18 AM, CCSO Deputies responded to an area in Vancouver about a 2-vehicle crash.

When they arrived, the car was resting up on the side of a small hill, after colliding with a large truck.

Witnesses said the car was seen driving very fast and erratically just prior to the incident. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, his passenger was taken to an area hospital, and the truck driver was not hurt.

CCSO Deputies said alcohol was involved, and the driver was impaired.