DUI Chase Suspect Tries Hiding in Apple Tree Near Ephrata

Apparently the apples not big enough to hide the suspect.

DUI chase suspect tries hiding in fruit tree

Around 2 AM, a Grant County Deputy spotted a Honda Pilot that was speeding, and for suspicion of DUI in the 9500 block of Adams Road Northwest, about ten miles southwest of Ephrata.

As the Deputy approached the vehicle's window, the driver sped off, leading the Deputy on a chase for several miles. Near Martin Road, the driver ditched their vehicle and fled into a nearby apple orchard.

Several Deputies scanned the orchard using an infrared camera device, and spotted the suspect, identified as Miguel A. Lopez Montes Jr, hiding in an apple tree.

He was arrested and his BAC or Blood Alcohol Content test came at 0.19 more than twice the legal limit. He was booked into the Grant County Jail on multiple charges, including Felony Eluding an officer.