Friday morning (June 5) an alert Walla Walla County Deputy noticed a line of 5 ducklings following their mother crossing a busy road near the Walla Walla River, and a couple of other vehicles also stopped to let them pass.

Get our free mobile app

As they proceeded, Sgt. Maas noticed several of the five were missing when they passed beyond a storm sewer drain. He investigated and found several of them had fallen down inside the catch basin.

WSP Trooper Assisted in Rescue

A passing WSP Trooper assisted as they pulled the cover off, and found the little ones down inside. Another straggler who had wandered into the weeds was also located.

With some help from two passers-by, the ducks and Mom were relocated to the bank of the Walla Walla River not far away.

WWCSO duck rescue---WWCSO video still image WWCSO duck rescue---WWCSO video still image loading...

A feel-good story for your Friday, you know most of us get a laugh, chuckle or smile when we see a procession of ducklings marching along following their parents.

Many in Kennewick Have Seen the Famous Safeway Ducks on Clearwater

For years, ducks have made a home at the Lakeside Apartments at the corner of Clearwater and Edison in Kennewick. The complex features a very cool interior 'lake' instead of grass, giving it a harborlike vibe.

Ducks are smart, and figured out the former Albertsons (now Safeway) across the street was a good place to hang out. Rumor has it, sometimes a little grain is scattered for them. They're very tame, and if you are very slow and calm, can get quite close to them, like our daughter did in this photo a number of years ago.

the famous Safeway ducks--townsquare media the famous Safeway ducks--townsquare media loading...