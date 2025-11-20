Adams County Deputies Confiscate Display of Weapons Following Drunken Discharge

The incident occurred early Sunday, details now being released.

Adams County Deputies respond to shooting calls

Around 1 AM, Adams County Deputies responded to an area in the 100 Block of North Main Street in Washtucna about gunfire.

Deputies at the scene located several suspects at a residence, and some of them were heavily intoxicated, and they had several handguns that they were shooting off.

The ACSO says one suspect, identified as 24-year-old Efrain Acuna of Washtucna, was charged for firing his weapon and displaying it in a matter threatening to others.

A search warrant was obtained and when they searched his home, they found cases and holsters matching the firearms seized. The investigation continues.