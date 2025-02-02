Drunken, Armed Suspect Arrested for Kennewick Domestic Assault

An early Saturday morning incident in Kennewick resulted in the arrest of a man for attacking family members.

Police called around 7:15 AM

Kennewick Officers responded to the home in the 2200 block of West 5th Ave. about an armed man who had attacked some family members.

The man, after the incidents, had gone to his dwelling at the back of the property. 44 year-old Jose Grande of Kennewick was identified as the suspect, during the incidents family members said they saw an outline of a firearm under his shirt.

When Police arrived, they determined cause for his arrest, according to KPD:

"Officers surrounded Jose’s residence and began repeatedly hailing him in an unsuccessful attempt to get him to exit the residence.

Due to the incident involving violent offenses and an uncooperative, intoxicated, and potentially armed offender, a portion of the Tri-City Regional SWAT team was activated and responded to the location."

Grande was booked into the Benton County Jail after eventually surrendering without incident.