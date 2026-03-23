Wrong-Way Drunk Driver Intercepted in Kennewick Before Disaster Occurs

Wrong-way highway drivers are not a reglular occurance in our region, unlike the westside, where at least six serious incidents have happened since last fall. But this one in Kennewick could have been awful

Drunk Driver Found Alongside the Road After Reckless Driving Report

Early Sunday morning, around 3:04 AM, Kennewick Police responded to several 9-1-1 calls about a reckless driver, who was speeding soutbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 395.

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Kennewick did not specify the location, but did say it was part of the highway inside the city limits.

Officers, aided by witness reports, were able to locate the errant driver, who was located sitting on the shoulder facing the wrong way. The driver, identified as Briselda Navarro-Sanchez, was arrested on multiple charges, including the DUI and taken to the Benton County jail.

Fortunately, no incidents were triggered by this reckless driver. It was 'helpful' it was in the early hours of the morning, as opposed to a busier daytime highway.