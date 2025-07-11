61-Year-Old Spokane Driver Leads Deputies on Meandering DUI Chase [VIDEO]

Spokane County Deputies had to chase an inebriated driver for a number of miles before she finally stopped, after nearly hitting several other vehicles. They've now released video of the pursuit, taken from a support chopper.

Saturday evening, around 9:10 PM, SCSO Deputies were notified about a woman driving a silver Toyota SUV that was driving erratically on Centennial Trail. The trail is intended for hikers and walkers only.

Several witnesses reported seeing the vehicle, and she nearly hit other cars. Spike strips were laid out to stop the driver, but despite a flat front tire, the woman kept going.

More spike strips were laid out, but she kept going on flat tires.

Finally the woman slowed to a stop, but appeared to have trouble getting out. She tried to tell Officers she was from out of the area and only lost, but she could barely walk.,

Officers could smell alcohol from inside her SUV, and she was arrested for DUI. During her post-arrest BAC tests, she registered .147 and .150, well above the .08 level of being legally drunk.

The driver, identified as 61-year-old Maureen G. Mortlock, is now in the Spokane County Jail facing multiple charges besides the DUI. The video shows aerial view from a SCSO chopper of an Officer confronting the woman in her SUV. (Spokane County Sheriff's Office).