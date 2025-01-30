Drunk Speeding Driver Kills 1 in Yakima Rear-End Collision

Yakima Police say alcohol, and speed, likely factors in the crash Wednesday night.

Driver dies in late-night crash in Yakima

Around 11:45 PM, Yakima Police responded to the intersection of South 16th and West WA Ave. about a violent rear-end crash.

A Jeep Wrangler was heading southbound, and stopped for a light at the intersection, when it was violently rear-ended by a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Police said the impact shoved both vehicles clear across the road, almost out of the intersection completely.

The driver of the Wrangler, a 55-year-old Seattle man, was pronounced dead at the scene, his female 30-year-old passenger, also from Seattle, was hospitalized with non-life-theatening injuries.

The suspect driver, a 29-year-old Toppenish man, was not seriously hurt, but Police said he appeared to be intoxicated. Speed was also a factor, and the suspect was driving with a suspended license. The investigation continues.