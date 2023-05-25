Drunk Richland DUI Driver Hits Other Car, Fence, Lightpole and More

Scene of crash following hit-and-run (Richland Police) Scene of crash following hit-and-run (Richland Police) loading...

Richland Police now say a woman arrested for drunk driving did a lot more.

Suspect hits car, power pole, commits assault

Tuesday night, May 23rd, Richland Police responded to reports of an unsafe driver who'd committed a hit-and-run in Kennewick.

Around 11 PM, RPD said the woman's car was found crashed through a fence in the 1700 block of Columbia Park Trail (Paul Parish Drive). Police learned she had hit another vehicle in Kennewick, and the victim proceeded to follow the suspect.

The suspect driver veered off the road, hitting a power pole, and a snake, then plowed into the fence. When she tried to flee on foot, she allegedly assaulted the hit-and-run victim who had been following her.

She was quickly captured by Richland Police after a short chase. Police said when she left the road and did all that damage, her travels covered several hundred feet.

She is now in the Benton County jail facing multiple charges.