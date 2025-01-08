Drunk Man Drives Down Boat Launch Into Port Orchard Bay

Kitsap County Deputies had an unusual incident late Tuesday night, having to extricate a drunk man who drove into Port Orchard Bay, apparently without knowing it.

The 22-year-old man didn't realize he was going down a boat launch.

Around 10:20 PM, The KCSO responded to a boat launch near Dyes Inlet on Port Orchard Bay, a few miles from Hood Canal.

A witness had reported seeing a car in the water. When they arrived Deputies found the 22-year-old man standing on the sloped launch, soaking wet, and he smelled badly of alcohol

The driver told Officers he'd gotten lost, and didn't realize he had driven down a boat launch into the bay until his car began to rapidly fill up with water. He was arrested on multiple charges, and his car was able to be towed out of the water before being impounded.