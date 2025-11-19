Drunk Kidnapping Suspect Arrested with Kids Near Cle Elum

Kittitas County Deputies assisted Monroe, WA Police in apprehending a wanted kidnapping suspect.

A man was wantedf or taking 2 children from Monroe

Just before midnight last Friday, the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office was advised by Monroe Police that a wanted suspect involved in a Domestic Violence issue earlier thiat evening was likely to be in the Cle Elum area.

Authorities said the man had illegally taken two children with him, triggering kidnapping charges, and he was believed to be driving under the influence.

Get our free mobile app

Monroe Police were in the process of preparing an Amber Alert, but Deputies located the man's vehicle near Cle Elum and he was captured without incident. The children were given food and warm clothing and taken care of, the man was sent back to Monroe to face charges from the incident.

The suspect will be facing several felonies in addition to the kidnapping.