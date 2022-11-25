Drunk Hit-And-Run Driver Leaves Injured Family Behind After Crash

DUI hit and run crash (KPD) DUI hit and run crash (KPD) loading...

A late-night Thanksgiving Day crash left several people injured when their intoxicated driver slammed into a parked car, then fled on foot.

The The crash occurred just after 11 PM

Police were called to a location near the intersection of East 10th and South Beech Streets, initial report was an "unknown" collision.

When they got there, they found this Mitsubishi had slammed a parked vehicle, then the driver fled on foot, leaving behind several injured family members.

The suspect is chased, caught

According to the Kennewick Police Department:

With the assistance of our partners at the Benton County, WA Sheriff's Office , the driver, a 19-year old male, was later located a short distance away where he was taken into custody. The male was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Hit & Run and Vehicular Assault.

No word if the other occupants knew the driver was impaired.