Drunk Hit-And-Run Driver Leaves Injured Family Behind After Crash
A late-night Thanksgiving Day crash left several people injured when their intoxicated driver slammed into a parked car, then fled on foot.
The The crash occurred just after 11 PM
Police were called to a location near the intersection of East 10th and South Beech Streets, initial report was an "unknown" collision.
When they got there, they found this Mitsubishi had slammed a parked vehicle, then the driver fled on foot, leaving behind several injured family members.
The suspect is chased, caught
According to the Kennewick Police Department:
With the assistance of our partners at the Benton County, WA Sheriff's Office, the driver, a 19-year old male, was later located a short distance away where he was taken into custody. The male was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Hit & Run and Vehicular Assault.
No word if the other occupants knew the driver was impaired.
