The Pierce County Sheriff's Office has released a bodycam account of a Domestic Violence call from April 6th.

Deputies And Suspect Plummeted Off 5-Foot Porch Through a Rail

Officers were called to the location, address not given, about a DV incident. As Deputies arrived they saw a physical fight between a man and woman on the porch. The man was drunk, and they learned children were inside the home.

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Officers asked the man to drop his bottle of Gin, but he refused, and continued to attempt to re-enter the home. Deputies were worried he would hurt someone if he went back inside, and after several minutes of struggling, he was finally subdued.

As Officers were taking him away, he struggled again, and Deputies and the suspect broke through a balcony and fell 5 feet onto the lawn.

The 38 year-old male, whose name was not released, was checked out by County Fire and EMS and taken to the Pierce County Jail. The 37-year-old female, who presumably was the victim, was also arrested for obstruction when she tried to prevent the man's arrest.

2 Deputies were also checked at an area hospital for minor injuries sustained in the fall from the porch. (bodycam and other video courtesy of the PSCO Media Release).